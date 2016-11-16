The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Global markets continue to stabilize and digest the big repositioning moves of the last week. U.S. index futures, the Hang Seng, the FTSE, and the Dax are all down 0.3 per cent to 1.2 per cent this morning. ‎The Nikkei rallied another 1.0 per cent on further weakness of the yen.

