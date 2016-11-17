The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets have paused overnight. The initial flurry of moves across markets as traders realigned their positions for a Trump administration has run its course, earnings season is winding down and traders are waiting for new developments. The headwinds from a higher U.S. dollar also appear to be holding stocks back.

