Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The U.S. dollar continues‎ its big post-election drive higher with traders pricing a December interest rate hike followed by expectations of more increases in 2017.

