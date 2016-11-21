The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

It’s U.S. Thankgiving week, a time when markets usually pause for a break with a lot of traders heading home for the holidays, football and shopping. The initial impact of the U.S. election has run its course and traders are now looking ahead to a flurry of economic numbers on Wednesday morning and Black Friday sales reports into next weekend.

Report Typo/Error