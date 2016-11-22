The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world are rallying again today. U.S. index futures are up 0.2 per cent with the S&P500 trading up at new highs again, confirming the previous breakout by the Dow. In Europe the FTSE is up 1 per cent while the Dax is up 0.6 per cent.

Report Typo/Error