The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

With Americans getting ready for their Thanksgiving holiday, markets around the world have been digesting recent moves. U.S. index futures are flat, holding on to recent gains that saw the Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 all reach all-time highs on Tuesday. Gold is also steady while West Texas Intermediate crude oil is up slightly and copper is down slightly.

