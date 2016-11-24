The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

For the most part overnight trading has been typical for a U.S. holiday. Stocks have been relatively steady with the Nikkei up 0.9 per cent, the Dax flat, and the FTSE down 0.3 per cent. WTI and Brent crude oil are up 0.2 per cent.

