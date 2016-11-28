The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

For the last couple of weeks, trading has been dominated by dramatic readjustments in the markets following the U.S. election. Although by last week, these moves were looking a bit overdone the honeymoon was extended through the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday because traders didn’t want to rock the boat. With the big Turkey, football and Black Friday shopping festival now over, the reality of an uncertain world appears to be setting back in and corrections starting.

