The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Trading across markets around the world has been mixed overnight with the waiting for a number of potentially big events this week creating confusion and indecision. U.S. index futures are up 0.1 per cent while in Europe, the FTSE is down 0.5 per cent, and the Dax is up 0.2 per cent. Italy’s MIB is up 0.9 per cent in a relief rally after rumours Italian PM Matteo Renzi would resign even if he won this weekend’s referendum were quickly stomped out.

