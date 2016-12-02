The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

World markets have been mixed overnight on a combination of technical exhaustion and traders waiting for employment reports in North America today and voting results in Europe (Italy's referendum and Austria's President) this weekend.

