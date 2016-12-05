The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets in Europe and North America are off to a strong start this week. U.S. index futures are up 0.4 per cent or more, and the FTSE is up 0.2 per cent‎ while the Dax is up a screaming 1.6 per cent. Italy's FTSEMIB is down 0.4 per cent.

