The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world continue to climb this morning particularly in Europe where the FTSE and the Dax are both up 1.5 per cent and Italy's FTSEMIB is up 1.2 per cent. ‎U.S. index futures are slightly negative after trading at all-time highs.

