The Before the Bell report. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Indexes around the world have been consolidating Wednesday's big gains and breakouts at a higher level. U.S. index futures are up 0.1 per cent while the FTSE is up 0.3 per cent the Dax is up 0.6 per cent. The Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent overnight after a disappointing Japanese GDP report put pressure on the yen.

