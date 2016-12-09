The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
The impact of yesterday's one-time cut to the pace of the European Central Bank's asset purchases appears to have completed working its way through global markets overnight. Stocks and currencies have now paused, awaiting the next round of big meetings and announcements.Report Typo/Error
- Dow Jones Industrials19,614.81+65.19(+0.33%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,246.190.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,295.200.00(0.00%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,417.360.00(0.00%)
- Updated December 8 4:51 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.