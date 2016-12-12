Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Colin Cieszynski

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Over the weekend, non-OPEC ‎countries agreed to deliver on nearly 600,000 barrels per day of production cuts including 300,000 from Russia. In addition to this Saudi Arabia indicated it is prepared to make even deeper cuts than it has already announced to fix the oil market. Comments that Saudi Arabia and Russia among others are putting aside their political differences to make these deals happen suggests that the market share wars of the last two years is over (for the moment anyway).

