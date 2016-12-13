The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

World stock markets have been trading moderately higher overnight clawing back some of Mondays losses. U.S. index futures are up 0.3 per cent while the FTSE is up 0.4 per cent, the Dax is up 0.6 per cent and Italy's FTSEMIB is up 1.7 per cent.

