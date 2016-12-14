The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
Markets around the world have been trading down slightly overnight and into this morning with traders reluctant to get caught out on a limb before today's Fed announcements.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Dow Jones Industrials19,911.210.00(0.00%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,271.720.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,385.270.00(0.00%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,463.830.00(0.00%)
- Updated December 13 4:39 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.