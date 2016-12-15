The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Markets around the world continue to react to yesterday's news from the U.S. Federal Reserve. In addition to the widely expected 0.25 per cent rate hike, the central bank painted a positive picture of the U.S. economy of strong job growth, and strong economic growth. Fed Chair Janet Yellen indicated the U.S. doesn't need fiscal stimulus to reach the national employment target, clearly ignoring that some regions are doing a lot better than others.

