The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Trading has been mixed overnight as the initial reactions and repositioning following the Fed decision and outlook run their course and traders prepare for the weekend. U.S. index futures have stabilized at lower levels and are trading up 0.2 per cent this morning. The FTSE is up 0.3 per cent holding above 7,000 while the Dax is up 0.4 per cent.

Report Typo/Error