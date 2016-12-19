Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The Santa Claus Rally started early this year and continues as we enter what looks like a three-week holiday trading season because of the way the dates fall. Traders already appear to be pausing for a rest with exhausted investors looking forward to the end of 2016 and ahead to the challenges and opportunities of 2017. There are still a few significant events this week -- with more the first week of January -- but overall, trading appears to be lighter already.

