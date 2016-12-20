The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have gone into holiday mode. U,S, index futures, the FTSE and the Dax are all in positive territory but trading pretty much flat, while the Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent.

Report Typo/Error