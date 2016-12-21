The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world ‎have been steady for the most part overnight with many traders either on holiday or preparing for the holidays. U.S. index futures and the Dax are flat or down this morning while the FTSE is down 0.2 per cent. The Dow continues to flirt with the 20,000 level, holding above the 19,900 level this morning.

Report Typo/Error