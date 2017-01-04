The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Japan returned to trading overnight and caught up quickly with the Nikkei gaining 2.5 per cent. The New Years party for other countries, however, already appears to be over with U.S. index futures up marginally and European indexes down marginally.

