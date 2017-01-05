The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

‎The shift in focus away from stocks toward commodities and currencies has continued overnight and into this morning. U.S. index futures, the FTSE and the Dax are all pretty much flat this morning while the Hang Seng rallied 1.5 per cent overnight on improving attitudes toward China.

