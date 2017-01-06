The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets in Europe and North America have been eerily quiet so far this morning. U.S. index futures, the FTSE and the Dax are all down marginally, while Asia Pacific trading was mixed.

Report Typo/Error