The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The Dow took another run at the 20,000 round number peaking at 19,998 after getting within less than point of the big round number on Friday. U.S. index futures have since slipped back a bit into the morning trading down 0.1 per cent. Overseas the FTSE is flat while the Dax is down 0.5 per cent.

