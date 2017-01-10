The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Two big sales totalling $2.1-billion (U.S) could spark significant trading interest in Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals today. The beleaguered company has agreed to sell three skin care brands to France's L'Oreal for $1.3-billion, and it's Dendreon Pharmaceuticals business to China's Sanpower Group for $820-million. Proceeds are expected to be used to pay down some of the $30-billion in debt the company has racked up over the years. Today's market reaction may indicate if the Street sees this as the start of righting the ship or a sign of desperation. Selling Dendreon at a profit appears to be a step in the right direction but time will tell. Its stock rose 11 per cent in premarket trading in New York.

