The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Equity traders have been reluctant to make big commitments ahead of today's developments, but aren't shaking in their boots either. U.S. index futures, the FTSE and the Dax are all slightly in positive territory today.

