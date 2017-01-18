Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Before the Bell: TSX futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Colin Cieszynski

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Markets don't go up and down in a straight line, every trade is a battle between bulls and bears. Because of this, it's not a surprise that after a series of major moves Tuesday, particularly in currencies where the U.S. dollar went off a cliff and the British pound exploded to the upside, we have been seeing trading corrections overnight.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories