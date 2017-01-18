The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Markets don't go up and down in a straight line, every trade is a battle between bulls and bears. Because of this, it's not a surprise that after a series of major moves Tuesday, particularly in currencies where the U.S. dollar went off a cliff and the British pound exploded to the upside, we have been seeing trading corrections overnight.

