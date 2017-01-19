The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

It continues to be an active week for trading. A big day Tuesday that saw a number of major rallies and breakouts is currencies ran into a set back Wednesday with a number of corrections. These appear to have run their course with the trends that kicked off Tuesday reasserting themselves.

