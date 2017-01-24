The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The biggest developments and market action overnight has been in currency markets. Sterling has been in the spotlight following a big, long-awaited U.K. Supreme Court ruling on Brexit. The high court made two decisions: the government must hold a vote in Parliament before triggering article 50 to exit the European Union, and the government does not have to consult with regional bodies with devolved powers (such as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland).

