The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

North American traders appear to be returning from a long weekend in a good mood with both U.S. stocks and the greenback in rally mode. U.S. index futures are up 0.25 per cent so far with the FTSE flat and the Dax up 0.5 per cent. Positive flash manufacturing reports for France and Germany overnight have boosted continental stocks a bit.

Report Typo/Error