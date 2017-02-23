The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The main trading action overnight has been in energy markets where WTI and Brent crude oil plus heating oil have all rallied ‎1.4 per cent. Natural gas is up 2.9 per cent despite warm conditions in consuming regions, while gasoline is up 1.0 per cent.

