The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world, particularly in the United States, have staged major rallies in recent wee‎ks. Gains were driven by speculation that U.S. president Donald Trump would bring in sweeping pro-business change. Traders are starting to find out, however, that the speed of government is a lot slower than the speed of business, let alone the speed of markets.

