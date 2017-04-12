Equity Markets

Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Wednesday, while BlackBerry Ltd. shares received a sharp boost after an arbitration panel ruled that chipmaker Qualcomm Inc must refund it $814.9 million in royalty payments.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.03 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 15,704.08 shortly after the open, as its heavyweight financial, energy and materials sectors all lost ground.

In New York, U.S. stocks opened slightly lower amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 22.25 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 20,629.05, the S&P 500 was down 3.48 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,350.30 and the Nasdaq composite was down 3.70 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,863.08.

European shares gained Wednesday while Asian indexes were mixed and oil, gold and the yen strengthened further as rising geopolitical risks kept investors on edge.

Investors are cautious as world events this week complicate the investment outlook. Tensions are rising over North Korea, which threatened the U.S. against making any military moves after Washington ordered an aircraft carrier to head toward the divided Korean Peninsula. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow with the aim of getting Russia to ditch its ally Syria following last week’s chemical attack. France’s election later in the month is also giving investors a reason to hunker down and avoid taking any big risks.

“Global tensions and a rush to safety ruled the New York session, and this has followed through to Asia,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. “With a long weekend globally nearly upon us and further North Korea risk this Friday, the safety first theme is likely to continue.”

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei down 1 per cent, the Shanghai index off 0.5 per cent but the Hang Seng up 0.9 per cent. European shares were also mixed, France’s CAC rose 0.15 per cent, Germany’s DAX added 0.08 per cent, and Britain’s FTSE dipped 0.09 per cent.

Commodities

Gold, another asset sought by nervous investors, continued to gain, rising $1.80 to a five-month high of $1,276 (U.S.) an ounce.

Brent oil extended gains into an eighth straight session on Wednesday, having recovered nearly all last month’s losses, after Saudi Arabia was said to be pushing its fellow OPEC members and some rivals to prolong supply cuts beyond June.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 33 cents at $56.56 a barrel, their highest since early March. If the day’s gains hold, it will be the longest winning streak for Brent since February, 2012. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 26 cents at $53.66 a barrel, on track for a seventh straight session of gains.

Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has told other producers that it wants to extend a co-ordinated production cut beyond the first half of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Copper eased to two-week lows on Wednesday, shrugging off a tentative recovery in the broader financial markets as geopolitical tensions and fading hopes for a boost to U.S. demand pressured prices. London Metal Exchange copper was down 1 per cent at $5,710 a tonne. Earlier in the session it slumped to $5,698, a two-week low.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday to a nine-day high against its U.S. counterpart ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, supported by higher prices of oil, one of the country’s major exports. The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold rates at 0.50 per cent when it releases its interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report at 10 a.m. ET.

The strength of recent domestic data has pointed to a pickup in Canada’s economy. But the central bank has been skeptical about the sustainability of the improvement and has worried about “significant uncertainties” that weigh on the outlook.

“We expect that concern about possible protectionist trade measures from the U.S. will continue to be highlighted as a key near-term risk to growth,” said RBC Capital Markets in a research note this morning.

At just after 9 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3314 to the greenback, or 75.11 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday’s close of C$1.3332, or 75.01 U.S. cents.

“I think that generally people are looking for less pessimistic comments from the governor,” said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy, at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The Canada 10-year bond was down 0.05 at 1.54.

The U.S. dollar fell to a five-month low against the yen as investors seeking security amid global uncertainty piled into the Japanese currency, which is traditionally seen as a haven. The dollar weakened to 109.72 yen from 110.94 yen late Monday, the first time it has broken past the 110 level since mid-November. The euro rose to $1.0622 from $1.0604. The U.S. dollar futures index was down 0.05 at 101.13.

Treasuries climbed, with the yield on the 10-year note dropping seven basis points to 2.30 percent after dropping as low as 2.29 per cent.

Stocks seeing action

Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers. The Calgary-based company’s net income fell to $147-million, or 30 cents per share, from $164-million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. Quarterly revenue rose to $1.30-billion from $1.15-billion. That narrowly missed the Street expectation of $1.32-billion. Its shares gained 4.5 per cent.

BlackBerry Ltd. U.S.-listed shares are up 17.8 per cent in trading after the tech company was awarded $815-million in arbitration case against Qualcomm.

Shares of Japanese electronics maker Toshiba extended losses, falling more than 2 per cent after it raised doubts about its ability to survive as a company. In an unaudited financial report, the company said there are “material events and conditions” that make it questionable whether it can continue as a going concern.

Shares in Bombardier could continue to climb today after a 6.7-per-cent gain on Tuesday amid reports that the company is in talks to merge its vast trains operations with Siemens AG of Germany. Its shares were up 0.8 per cent.

Stocks related to housing could also see action after another report suggests Canada's overheated housing market is at risk of a correction, according to Moody's Investors Service report.

Economic News

U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar’s rally fades. The Labor Department said on Wednesday import prices fell 0.2 per cent last month, the largest drop since August, after a 0.4 per cent increase in February. The consensus was a decline of 0.3 per cent from February and a 4.0-per-cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report. Press conference is scheduled to follow at 11:15 a.m.(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for March.

World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 per cent this year, though there is “deep uncertainty” about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday. WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo said that clarity was still needed on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies, while making a general appeal to resist protectionism. The results of upcoming elections in major economies including France should provide more predictability for investors, he said. The range for growth this year has been adjusted to between 1.8 and 3.6 per cent, from 1.8 to 3.1 per cent last September, the WTO said. “We should see trade as part of the solution to economic difficulties, not part of the problem,” Mr. Azevedo said.

