North American markets are set for a lower open Monday as trading resumes following the holiday weekend. Geopolitics, including worries over North Korea and upcoming French elections, are keeping traders wary and offsetting gains as China reported strong economic growth and the U.S. did not name China as a currency manipulator.

China’s economy grew 6.9 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, a tad above economists’ forecast of 6.8 per cent. However, mainland Chinese shares fell, with Shanghai Composite Index down 0.75 per cent, risking a close below its 60-day average at 3,216, seen as an important support by investors and weighed by warning from top securities regulator to combat market misbehaviour. The Nikkei edge up 0.11 per cent and the Hang Seng was off 0.21 per cent.

Investors are also weighing the results from Turkey's referendum which was narrowly won by Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and which now gives him the power to amend to constitution to give him sweeping new powers. This sparked a rally in Turkey's markets and the lira soared as much as 2.5 per cent.

Many European markets are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a lower open with the Dow off 0.08 per cent, the S&P down 0.11 per cent and the Nasdaq off 0.05 per cent. The TSX 60 off 0.03 per cent.

On Friday, North American markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday. U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in March while annual core inflation slowed to 2.0 per cent, the smallest advance since November 2015, from 2.2 per cent in February, data showed on Friday.

That helped to drive down the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield to 2.200 per cent, its lowest level since mid-November from around 2.228 per cent on Thursday before a market holiday on Friday.

Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as investors took refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $1,288.50 (U.S.) per ounce, after hitting its highest since early November at $1,295.42 earlier. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at $1,290.70. Spot silver was up 0.2 percent at $18.55 after touching a five-month high of $18.649.

Crude oil slid lower on signs that the United States is continuing to add output, largely counteracting strong economic growth in China and OPEC efforts to cut production. Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 53 cents at $55.36. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents at $52.72 a barrel.

Shanghai aluminum soared more than 4 per cent to nearly a four-year high on Monday after fresh capacity cuts in top producer China, while the country’s robust first-quarter growth underpinned its demand outlook for most metals. Copper on the Shanghai futures exchange rose 0.7 per cent. The London Metals Exchange was closed for the Easter break.

The U.S. dollar dipped to a five-month low against the yen on Monday as rising tensions over North Korea kept the safe-haven Japanese currency in demand.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was down 0.2 per cent at 100.390, weighed down following the release of Friday’s weak U.S. retail sales and consumer prices data and as flight-to-safety drove U.S. Treasury yields to five-month lows.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.13 at 75.20 cents (U.S.). The Canadian 10-year bond was at 1.48 per cent, up 0.05.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield wallowed at five-month lows, catching up to global yields after the U.S. bond market was closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday. The 10-year U.S. yield slipped as low as 2.198 per cent and last stood at 2.210 per cent, down from the U.S. close of 2.228 percent on Thursday. Weaker retail sales and inflation data weighed on Treasuries.

Shares of Incyte Corp. plunged 11 per cent in premarket trading, while Eli Lilly dropped 5.4 per cent after the U.S. FDA declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by the two companies. Shares of AbbVie and Pfizer, which already have rheumatoid arthritis drugs in the market, rose 1.5 per cent and 0.7 percent, respectively, and on the news.

McDonald's was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Wells Fargo, saying mobile ordering will drive market share gains. Its shares rose 0.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it would sell its stake in a unit that owns 88.46 per cent of an olefins plant in Louisiana to Nova Chemicals for $2.1-billion in cash. Williams Partners said its units would enter into long-term supply and transportation agreements with Nova after the deal closes, the company said on Monday.

Earnings are expected today by Celanese Corp.; Dish Network Corp.; M&T Bank Corp.; Netflix Inc.; People Corp.; and United Continental.

China real GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed assets investment

Markets closed in U.K., euro zone, Australia

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net treasury international capital (TIC) flows for February.

