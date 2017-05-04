Equity Markets



U.S. and Canadian stocks look set for a positive open Thursday, as traders' attention stays on earnings and data. A swath of large companies are set to report earnings, including big names such as Kellogg, Regeneron, and Viacom.

In overseas trading, signs that centrist Emmanuel Macron was heading for victory in France’s presidential election and reassuring results from HSBC pushed European shares to a near two-year high, despite some wary signals from China and commodity markets.

A poll showing Macron had outperformed far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a televised debate sent short-term French bond yields to their lowest in five months, with encouraging euro zone data also helping the mood.

Global signals were more mixed however. The weakest growth in a year from China’s services sector added to the pressure on oversupplied oil and metals markets that have began to buckle again in recent weeks.

Those strains were exacerbated too by a stronger U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve had downplayed the somewhat soft start to the year for the U.S. economy at its latest meeting on Wednesday.

“There are a number of things playing out at the moment. Traditionally in May there is a strong dollar effect and that is adding to the pressure on the commodity bloc,” said Unicredit’s head of FX Strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.

“In Europe it is slightly different. There is what is going on with the French election and we have been seeing some strong data.”

A flurry of well-received earnings updates in Europe sent the STOXX 600 to its highest since August, 2015, and included a smaller-than-feared fall in bank giant HSBC’s profits which sent its shares up more than 3 per cent.

Oil and gas stocks were also up 1.1 per cent following robust updates from both Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell, which rose 3 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively.

Commodities

Crude oil lost ground on Thursday, falling for a third out of four sessions and trading near its lowest since late March after data showed a lower than expected decline in U.S. inventories.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell less than expected last week, while gasoline inventories grew as demand remained weak, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, keeping concerns about global supply on a simmer.

Crude inventories fell by 930,000 barrels in the week to April 28, much less than analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels. Crude stocks have steadily declined for the last four weeks, but at 527.8 million barrels they are still 3 percent higher from this time a year ago.

The benchmark Brent crude oil fell 24 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $50.55 (U.S.) a barrel by 0635 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 26 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $47.56 a barrel.

WTI hit its lowest since March 27 at $47.30 a barrel in the last session, while Brent crude on Tuesday slid to its lowest since late March at $50.14 a barrel.

While the market takes direction from U.S. inventories and rising production, investors are also monitoring whether producing countries have been complying with their 2016 deal to cut output around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by the middle of the year.

“Crude remains mired near the bottom of its respective ranges,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

“The market will get increasingly nervous as we approach late May, about the details (or not) of an extension to the OPEC production cut agreement.”

Gold prices tumbled to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from a strengthening dollar on expectations of further U.S. rate rises this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent to $1,234.88 an ounce after touching $1,232.60, its lowest since March 21. U.S. gold futures slid 1.1 per cent to $1,235.20.

The dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve played down any threats to this year’s planned rises in interest rates, supporting forecasts of another move in June.

A rising U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially subduing demand for gold.

Gold fell 1.5 per cent on Wednesday -- its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23 -- breaching both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Next support comes in around $1,221, the 100-day moving average.

Currencies and bonds

The dollar surged against a number of major currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve played down any threats to this year’s planned rises in interest rates, solidifying expectations of another move in June.

The Canadian dollar fell marginally as key commodity prices, such as oil and gold, slid.

The euro drew some support from centre-left candidate Emmanuel Macron’s performance in a TV debate ahead of Sunday’s French presidential election run-off, cooling gains for the dollar to less than half a cent at $1.0876.

But the rise in 10-year U.S. government bond yields back above 2.32 percent helped the dollar to a six-week high of close to 113 yen and 4-month highs against the Aussie dollar.

After the dollar had risen across the board after the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, the dollar index which measures it against the top six world currencies, was up another 0.2 percent on the day at a two-week high of 99.462.

It was marginally higher at 112.80 yen but more than a third of a percent stronger at $0.7394 per Aussie dollar and 0.2 percent higher against the New Zealand dollar.

The euro meanwhile drew some support from Macron’s performance ahead of Sunday’s election run-off, and was barely budged at $1.0876.

Stocks set to see action

Tech, energy and insurance will be key sectors to watch in trading today as the earnings parade continues to march along.

Watch for heavy trading in shares of Facebook Inc. and Tesla Inc. Facebook reported after the bell and beat the Street on revenue and earnings but shares fell modestly in the post market, however, as investors appeared to fret over where future growth will come from other than its main social network.

Tesla reported a much wider-than-expected loss, but that didn’t seem to bother investors, with shares holding steady in the post market.

Food giant Kraft Heinz Co. also reported results after the close, with both earnings and revenue coming in modestly below estimates as the company struggles to reignite sales after being rebuffed in its bid to buy Unilever PLC earlier this year. The shares fell as much as 4 per cent in the post market, suggesting it could be a rough day of trading on Thursday.

In Canada, Manulife Financial Corp. results were released after the bell, which CEO Donald Guloien termed as a “solid quarter.” Adjusted earnings were 53 cents per share, a tad above the consensus of 52.4 cents.

The earnings roundup continues, with a heavy slate of names revealing first-quarter results on both sides of the border.

Canadian Natural Resources is reporting $245-million of net income for the first quarter, a big improvement from the loss it experienced at the same time last year but less than analysts expected. The profit amounted to 22 cents per share. CNRL’s adjusted earnings were $277-million or 25 cents per share – 2 cents below analyst estimates. Analysts had also estimated 34 cents per share of net income, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd. reported a quarterly profit, compared to a year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices and gains from asset sales. The company reported a net profit of $27-million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $100-million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. The Calgary-based company said gross revenue fell to $132-million from $231-million. The Street was expecting a 2-cent loss on both a GAAP and adjusted basis.

Home Capital shares could come under pressure again Thursday after it has its credit rating slashed again reflecting dwindling confidence in the beleaguered mortgage lender as depositors flee. The rating agency DBRS said the downgrade is connected to Home Capital’s announcement on Tuesday that it will postpone the release of its first-quarter financial results until after the market closes on May 11. The company, which specializes in non-prime or alternative mortgages, had planned to release its results on May 2.

The earnings deluge continues Thursday with earnings expected from Ambev; Anheuser Busch; Autocanada Inc.; Baytex Energy Corp.; Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; Dorel Industries Inc.; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Husky Energy Inc.; Penn West Petroleum; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.; Viacom Inc.; Zoetis Inc. and many others.

Economic News

China services and composite PMI

Euro zone services and composite PMI and retail sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade deficit for March. Estimate is $800-billion, down from $972-billion in previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 29. Estimate is 246,000, a decline of 11,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q1. The Street expects the result to be unchanged on an annualized rate basis.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for March. Consensus is $44.9-billion, up from $43.6-billion in February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from the previous month.

(4:10 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks to CanCham Mexico and Club de industriales in Mexico City

