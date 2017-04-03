Betting on a turnaround at Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. comes with a lot of uncertainty. But what about diversifying your risk and betting on a bunch of Valeant-like stocks that are priced for failure?

Buying one or two beaten-up stocks comes with a lot of risk. But spreading out your bet among a number of stocks is more compelling because it reduces the downside risk while preserving much of the reward should a few of these dogs survive.

