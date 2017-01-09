Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

The current meltdown in major department-store stocks reverses what had actually been a pretty good run for names such as Macy’s Inc. and Kohl’s Corp., which had seen their shares rise robustly from the depths of pessimism in early 2016.

Last week’s disastrous sales reports, however, should be a sharp reminder of the perils of investing in brick-and-mortar retailing in what is largely becoming Amazon’s world. Traditional retailing isn’t dead, certainly, but chances are good that investors in the sector will feel as much pain as gain as they watch the major department stores lurch from quarter to quarter.

