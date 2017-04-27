The record smashing climb in the Nasdaq shows few signs of ending, after a frenzy of better-than-expected earnings reports after the closing bell Thursday from some of the biggest names in tech.
The Nasdaq composite rose 0.39 per cent on Thursday to a record 6,048.94. Futures for the index surged about 1 per cent after the close on the earnings beats, pointing to a big market day on Friday for the tech sector.Report Typo/Error
- Microsoft Corp$68.27+0.44(+0.65%)
- Amazon.com Inc$918.38+9.09(+1.00%)
- Starbucks Corp$61.30-0.26(-0.42%)
- Intel Corp$37.43+0.50(+1.35%)
- GoPro Inc$8.94-0.20(-2.19%)
- Cameco Corp$14.28-0.54(-3.64%)
- Cameco Corp$10.50-0.39(-3.58%)
- Alphabet Inc$891.44+2.30(+0.26%)
- Alphabet Inc$874.25+2.52(+0.29%)
