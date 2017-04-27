The record smashing climb in the Nasdaq shows few signs of ending, after a frenzy of better-than-expected earnings reports after the closing bell Thursday from some of the biggest names in tech.

The Nasdaq composite rose 0.39 per cent on Thursday to a record 6,048.94. Futures for the index surged about 1 per cent after the close on the earnings beats, pointing to a big market day on Friday for the tech sector.

