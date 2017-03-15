Investors widely interpreted Bill Ackman’s abrupt exit from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. this week as a loss of faith – and, therefore, yet another sell signal for the beleaguered shares.

But there was a compelling reason for the trade, regardless of the company’s prospects: The tax benefit to Mr. Ackman’s hedge fund greatly exceeded what it would likely gain by sticking it out with the company. That means the news of Mr. Ackman’s sale means little for whether bottom-fishing investors should pick up the shares, which are now testing remarkable new lows.