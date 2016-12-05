Legendary bond fund manager Bill Gross says the recent Trump-fuelled rally in U.S. equities has gone too far and suggests that investors take a breather.

Stocks have soared since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, with the major American indexes reaching record highs on Black Friday before ending last week close to flat. Traders rushed to reprice stocks for higher outlooks for inflation, the U.S. dollar and economic growth, outcomes which are widely expected if the incoming administration begins to fulfill Mr. Trump’s campaign promises.

