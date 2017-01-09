With the start of the new year, BMO Capital Markets released its top stock ideas for 2017 on Monday.

While the S&P/TSX composite index was the top performing equity index in developed markets in 2016, Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, anticipates this strength will fade in 2017. He anticipates the S&P/TSX composite index will rise just 4.6 per cent, climbing to 16,000 by the end of the year.

