With the start of the new year, BMO Capital Markets released its top stock ideas for 2017 on Monday.
While the S&P/TSX composite index was the top performing equity index in developed markets in 2016, Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, anticipates this strength will fade in 2017. He anticipates the S&P/TSX composite index will rise just 4.6 per cent, climbing to 16,000 by the end of the year.Report Typo/Error
- Bank of Nova Scotia$76.40-0.19(-0.25%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$42.14-1.00(-2.32%)
- Whitecap Resources Inc$12.01-0.23(-1.88%)
- Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd$141.01+0.39(+0.28%)
- Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust$19.24-0.15(-0.77%)
- Birchcliff Energy Ltd$8.51-0.44(-4.92%)
- Detour Gold Corp$20.33-0.25(-1.21%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$8.00+0.15(+1.91%)
- Cineplex Inc$51.50+0.04(+0.08%)
- ECN Capital Corp$3.11-0.03(-0.96%)
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$45.56+0.12(+0.26%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$33.65+0.03(+0.09%)
- Boralex Inc$19.60+0.09(+0.46%)
- Semafo Inc$4.88+0.19(+4.05%)
- Tricon Capital Group Inc$9.60-0.07(-0.72%)
- Methanex Corp$61.75-0.66(-1.06%)
- InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust$7.22+0.01(+0.14%)
- Newmont Mining Corp$35.81+0.39(+1.10%)
- Shawcor Ltd$34.46-0.44(-1.26%)
- Chevron Corp$115.65-1.19(-1.02%)
- Seven Generations Energy Ltd$27.73-2.03(-6.82%)
- Kinaxis Inc$61.04+0.18(+0.30%)
- Osisko Mining Corp$2.66+0.03(+1.14%)
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc$33.07-0.25(-0.75%)
- CF Industries Holdings Inc$33.66+0.19(+0.55%)
- Royal Gold Inc$67.17+1.66(+2.53%)
