Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

BMO reveals its top REIT picks for 2017 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Friday, BMO Nesbitt Burns real estate analysts Heather Kirk and Troy MacLean released their eight top real estate picks for 2017.

Before diving into individual names, let’s have a look at their overall outlook for the industry.

They noted several headwinds for the group such as rising bond yields, earnings deceleration, and reasonable valuations.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular