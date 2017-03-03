The Canadian dollar may soon get a lift from the Bank of Canada, despite the central bank’s own assertions to the contrary.
The Bank of Canada's official stance remains largely supportive of a weak currency. But inflation and improving economic readings could force a change of tack, according to a report from Montreal-based Pavilion Global Markets.
- Canadian Dollar / US Dollar FX Spot Rate0.7471+0.0004(+0.05%)
