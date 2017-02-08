Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Bombardier: Ottawa’s cash helps, but the balance sheet is still messy Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investor sentiment on Bombardier is as high as it’s been in some time; this week’s news that the federal government will provide cash support for the company’s aircraft programs is the latest good news supporting a run that has seen the stock triple since it plunged below $1 a year ago.

The question of whether Bombardier has fixed its balance sheet, however, is another matter. The federal funding, coupled with a debt refinancing late last year, has undoubtedly eased the near-term pressure on the company. Investors should know, however, that the company’s leverage metrics are as bad as they’ve ever been – and may not materially improve when the company releases its full-year results, an announcement slated for next week.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Justin Trudeau defends Bombardier loans in the House (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories