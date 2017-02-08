Investor sentiment on Bombardier is as high as it’s been in some time; this week’s news that the federal government will provide cash support for the company’s aircraft programs is the latest good news supporting a run that has seen the stock triple since it plunged below $1 a year ago.

The question of whether Bombardier has fixed its balance sheet, however, is another matter. The federal funding, coupled with a debt refinancing late last year, has undoubtedly eased the near-term pressure on the company. Investors should know, however, that the company’s leverage metrics are as bad as they’ve ever been – and may not materially improve when the company releases its full-year results, an announcement slated for next week.

