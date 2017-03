The sharpest rise in Canadian bond yields since the outset of the oil crash has made laggards of dividend stocks and bond proxies.

The recent upswing in long-term rates lifted the benchmark yield on five-year Government of Canada bonds over the 1.3-per-cent mark this week for the first time since late 2014, when energy prices were in free fall in the lead-up to a Bank of Canada rate cut.

