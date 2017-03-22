An oil price driven by speculation may be headed a lot lower.
Bullish speculative activity in crude futures exploded higher beginning in February, 2016. The commodity price had bottomed at just below $30 (U.S.) per barrel and at the same time, forecasts by Energy Information Agency began predicting that global supply and demand for oil would balance by the third quarter of 2017, and the worldwide supply glut would stop growing.
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$48.14-0.10(-0.21%)
